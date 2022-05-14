BRASÍLIA - The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

In a statement released today, the ministry said, "The Brazilian government and people stand in solidarity with the government and people of the UAE over this great loss on passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

''Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was a statesman who played an active role in his country's impressive social and economic development in the recent decades. Under his leadership, relations between Brazil and the UAE have been developed and the two countries enjoy strategic partnership," the statement added.

The achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his vision in serving prosperity of his people, and development of friendship ties with Brazil will sustain, the statement concluded.