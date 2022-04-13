DUBAI- DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has successfully concluded a series of Made For Trade Live international roadshows and trade discussions in key Brazilian cities, highlighting the significant opportunities in Dubai for Brazilian companies looking to expand their operations internationally.

Brazilian business leaders from a range of sectors were addressed by senior DMCC executives, who emphasised the ease of doing business in DMCC. The discussions also focused on how Brazil and the UAE more broadly can enhance bilateral trade and relations.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, "As being part of BRICS for the past two decades, Brazil is an increasingly important player in the global market, particularly when it comes to commodities such as coffee and metals, as well as important sectors including the manufacture of aircraft and eco-friendly automobiles. As such, DMCC is perfectly positioned to support a wide range of Brazilian businesses in expanding their international footprint, utilising Dubai’s status as a gateway for trade to tap into the world’s fastest-growing markets."

Held in partnership with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, this latest series of Made For Trade Live roadshow events marked DMCC’s sixth tour of the region, demonstrating DMCC’s deep commitment to Brazil and its focus on strengthening trade relations across a wide range of commodity sectors.

Osmar Chohfi, President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said, "The firm bond we maintain with DMCC has naturally guided us towards signing the Cooperation Agreement between our entities.

Established in September 2021, the MoU commits us to holding seminars, roadshows, trade missions and other activities aimed at fostering the relationship between Brazilian companies interested in growing internationally and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre."

DMCC has played a significant role in enhancing UAE-Brazil relations through a series of events and partnerships, and is home to some of the world’s leading Brazilian businesses.

DMCC’s business district acts as a global hub for trade and a prime location for Brazilian companies to set up a business in Dubai and tap into a broad range of markets.