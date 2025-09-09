Boeing said on Tuesday that it delivered 57 jets in August, up from 48 in July. It was the highest number of deliveries in August since 2018, when the U.S. planemaker handed over 64 airliners. By August 31, the company had delivered 385 jets in 2025, already surpassing its full-year 2024 total of 348 planes. Deliveries last year were hampered in part by a seven-week strike by union workers in the Seattle area, though that stoppage did not begin until September. European rival Airbus delivered 61 jets in August, raising its annual tally to 434 jets. Boeing delivered 42 737 MAX jets last month, including seven for low-cost carrier Ryanair and six to United Airlines .

The company delivered 14 widebody airliners, including nine 787 Dreamliners, four 777s and one 767.

Chinese carriers received nine jets in August, including six 737 MAXs and two 787-9s. Boeing booked 26 gross orders, led by a 14-jet purchase of 777-9 aircraft by Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific. The planemaker also secured orders for five 737 MAXs and seven 787 Dreamliners. It recorded two 737 MAX order cancellations.

For 2025 through August, Boeing recorded 725 gross orders, offset by 46 cancellations and conversions.

After accounting adjustments, the company's official backlog reached 5,994 aircraft.

