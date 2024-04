U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday China is currently the primary contributor to Russia's military industry complex as Moscow presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine, providing Russia with inputs and components for weaponry.

Blinken, speaking in Italy following a gathering of G7 ministers, said China cannot help Russia if it wants to have good relations with Europe.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)