U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned Iran's attacks against Israel and said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm America's "ironclad commitment" to the security of Israel.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack," Biden said in a statement, referring to the Group of Seven Major economies.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)