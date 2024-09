The Federal Reserve seems to be winning the inflation battle in the United States, Bank of America CFO Alastair Borthwick said at a conference on Wednesday.

"The Fed winning the inflation battle is important for the economy. It appears they are winning that battle," he said.

His comments came days after the U.S. central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points.

