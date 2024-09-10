Americans used just over 100 trillion megabytes of wireless data in 2023, up 36% over the prior year in the largest single-year increase in wireless data consumption, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

The increase -- 26 trillion MBs over 2022 -- comes as a growing number of 5G wireless devices are being used, said wireless industry association CTIA that represents major wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T Mobile and technology firms. The total number of wireless connections rose to 558 million last year, up 6% over 2022.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)