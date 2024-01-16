THE World Bank has projected that agriculture, trade and others are expected to rev up Nigeria’s economy’s growth by 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025.

The World Bank disclosed this in its recent Global Economic Prospects (GEP) 2024, adding that Sub-Saharan Africa will experience a 3.8 and 4.1 percent economic rebound in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

It noted that: “Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025—up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, since June—as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruit.

“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.

“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services and trade. The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.”

The bank also predicted that inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and the removal of fuel subsidies fade and this is expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period.

