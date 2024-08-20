Technology group Wärtsilä’s renewal of its existing Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement with QIT Madagascar Minerals S.A (QMM), part of the Rio Tinto group, has been expanded to include a Decarbonisation Agreement.

The Agreement is a groundbreaking offering in the energy sector, and allows for optimising all of the assets in the microgrid, including renewable energy usage, thereby not only reducing emissions but also producing notable cost savings.

The continued O&M agreement covers QMM’s 24 MW engine power plant located at the company’s ilmenite mineral sands mine at Fort Dauphin in south-eastern Madagascar. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in June 2024.

The key elements of the agreement include optimised dispatch of the plant’s six Wärtsilä 32 engines and QMM’s battery energy storage and renewable assets with Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy Platform. The GEMS software uses machine learning technology to optimise multiple energy generation assets and ensure maximum utilisation of renewable energy.

“The O&M Agreement with Wärtsilä has been in place since 2008 and we have been pleased with Wärtsilä’s performance. The reliability and efficiency of the power plant are critical to our operations, and we are therefore excited to extend this agreement. The renewed agreement allows us take advantage of Wärtsilä’s competence in power system optimisation and use renewables in the most efficient way, supporting Rio Tinto’s decarbonisation objectives and sustainable mining vision,” says Jean-Francois Richer, Director Integrated Operational Services at QMM.

The hybrid power plant supplies the electricity required to operate the mine and also to the nearby town of Fort Dauphin.

“Our Decarbonisation Agreement is taking energy optimisation to a new level by enabling cost savings, a reduced environmental footprint, and higher efficiency. What is more, the partnership is outcome-based with mutual incentives. This is the way forward in making decarbonised operations a viable reality,” says Christoffer Ek, Director of Decarbonisation Services at Wärtsilä Energy.

“This agreement strengthens our long-lasting partnership with QMM. We are delighted to continue to support their operations, both with our technology and our regional service network. By working in close cooperation with the customer, we are able to ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply to the mine,” adds Kenneth Engblom, Vice President, Africa & Europe at Wärtsilä Energy.