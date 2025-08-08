VFS Global has launched passport renewal services for South African nationals in Dubai, at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Wafi City.

Starting July 2025, VFS Global will be the sole outsourced partner for the South Africa Department of Home Affairs in the UAE.

Applicants can submit their applications at the VFS Global centre in Dubai or at the South African Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Monaz Billimoria, Regional Head – UAE, VFS Global said, "We are excited to be offering passport renewal services for South African nationals living in the UAE. We thank the Department of Home Affairs for their steadfast faith in our services over the last 15 years that we have worked with them across the globe. We are confident that applicants will enjoy an enhanced customer experience when they visit us at the world's largest centre here in Dubai."

VFS Global offers passport renewal services through eight centres in four countries and South Africa visa services through 47 centres in 19 countries. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

