South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $55.510 billion at the end of October from $54.980 billion in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Gross reserves decreased to $60.962 billion in October from $61.131 billion in September. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.508 billion from $0.511 billion.

