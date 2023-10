South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.980bn by the end of September from $55.444bn in August, central bank data showed on Friday, 6 October.

Gross reserves decreased to $61.131bn in September from $61.998bn in August. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.511bn from $0.515bn.

