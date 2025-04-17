In a collaborative effort to boost sustainability and empower rural communities, the Department of Agriculture (DOA), Unilever South Africa, and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) have officially launched the Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme. The initiative is set to improve livelihoods and support smallholder farmers in the Jozini region by promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic inclusion.

The Unilever Jozini Project is a major investment in sustainable agriculture and community development. It focuses on cultivating herbs and spices in the Jozini region, utilising local resources and knowledge to build a sustainable supply chain that benefits the community both economically and socially.

This programme is the result of a strong partnership between Unilever South Africa and the National and Provincial Departments of Agriculture, highlighting the value of public-private collaborations in driving socio-economic development and sustainability.

Additionally, it is part of a larger Department of Agriculture initiative aimed at revitalising agricultural production in rural areas and increasing market access through the Agripark Programme.

The programme targets 100 smallholder farmers from villages such as Ndumo, Makhane, and Mahlabeni. It focuses on training them in herbs and spice cultivation, preparing them to become suppliers for Unilever’s supplier localisation programme with formal agreements to purchase their produce.

The initiative also seeks to create jobs, enhance local farming skills, and promote sustainable agricultural practices, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and development of the Jozini region.

Key highlights of the programme:

• Training and mentorship: 100 farmers have already participated in a comprehensive training aligned with AgriSETA unit standards, covering practical and theoretical aspects of herb and spice farming.

• Youth and women empowerment: Reflecting Unilever's commitment to inclusivity, 67% of the beneficiaries are youth, and 66% are women.

• Sustainable agriculture: The programme promotes regenerative agriculture practices, contributing to environmental sustainability and improved livelihoods.

At the launch of the programme in Ndumo Village, Jozini, there was a handover of a tractor to the farmers and unveiling of a drying tunnel, symbolising the support and resources for the farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, who officiated at the launch, said, “Partnerships are very important, and that is why number one in my priorities as minister, published in our Annual Performance Plan, is Partnerships For Growth. We recognise that if we try and do things on our own, we won’t get far, but if we work together, we can go far together.

"These partnerships for growth speak to the national government’s priorities. President Ramaphosa has told us all that the priorities of the government at a national level are creating jobs, inclusive growth and fighting poverty.

"There is no better department to do those three things than our Department of Agriculture and our agricultural family.

"Partnerships go beyond just something on paper, or what we say is a priority. Partnerships are rooted in our core philosophy as South Africans – Ubuntu."

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, pledged to support the smallholder farmers in the area. "I am happy to see the partnership between government and Unilever helping our farmers. We always appreciate the support from the National Department of Agriculture and Minister John Steenhuisen, who is always available to help us. Graduates must share the knowledge and skills learned and gained during the programme."

Justin Apsey, CEO of Unilever South Africa, says: "We are proud to support the Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme, which aligns with our commitment to sustainability and empowering local communities. This initiative will not only improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers but also contribute to a more sustainable agricultural sector.

"This is a capacity-building initiative empowering and alleviating unemployment while providing a decent life in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal."

Zinhle Manzini, a Jozini smallholder farmer, says: "Through the programme, I've gained important skills for nurturing crops, preparing soil, identifying issues, and taking necessary actions to support crop growth. It has also taught me the steps involved in the farming process.

"I’m happy that Unilever is assisting us by providing access to marketplaces to sell our produce, helping to prevent financial losses. I encourage young people and women to join such programmes to learn about farming, which can be a viable source of income."

