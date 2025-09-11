Acquisition expands Incubeta’s AI offerings, combining behavioural science and performance expertise to help marketers drive sustainable growth.

Steven Kiger co-founder/president of RocketSource, Jonathan Greene co-founder and CEO of RocketSource, Alex Langshur CEO Americas at Incubeta, Jacques van Niekerk Group CEO at Incubeta

Incubeta, a global leader in digital marketing, today announced the acquisition of RocketSource, a consultancy known for its proprietary frameworks that provide the foundation for AI-driven transformation across marketing data, analysis, and activation. The move expands Incubeta’s human-centred AI offerings and strengthens its ability to deliver measurable, performance-driven marketing results by bringing together machine and behavioural logic supported by proven frameworks.

“This acquisition differentiates Incubeta by accelerating our ability to deliver advanced AI solutions at a time when many competitors are still developing their strategies,” said Alex Langshur, CEO Americas, Incubeta. “It significantly enhances our AI maturity, helping marketing leaders harness AI not just to keep pace, but to outperform.”

“Marketing leaders need to deliver near-term results, whilst pivoting to adaptive, AI-driven automation,” said Jacques van Niekerk, Group CEO, Incubeta. “This acquisition is a key pillar of our strategy to help our clients outperform, equipping them with AI solutions that break down silos, unlock richer customer insights, and deliver rapid results and set them up for generative growth.”

This acquisition will give Incubeta’s clients access to:



- A new breed of AI-driven solutions and workflows merges Incubeta’s marketing performance prowess with RocketSource’s behavioural science knowledge and agentic AI-powered marketing solutions. In addition, RocketSource’s consulting capabilities will help customers unlock the value of their investments through tailored strategies that embed AI across all aspects of their marketing operations.



- RocketSource’s proprietary frameworks, led by StoryVesting™, a business transformation methodology that aligns customer experiences through powerful storytelling to deliver smarter, human‑centred marketing at scale.



- Enterprise-grade data analysis and insights will enable precise audience identification, activation, and measurement across complex datasets, with data-as-a-service (DaaS) providing full funnel attribution, marketing ROI analysis and predictive analytics.

“RocketSource and Incubeta share a vision for building human-centred AI, where behavioural science and technical precision come together to drive real marketing performance,” said Jonathan Greene, co-founder and CEO of RocketSource. “This partnership is about helping marketing leaders cut through the noise, harness AI with purpose, and build scalable systems that earn trust, drive clarity, and turn behavioural insight into action, to drive marketing success.”

RocketSource will be fully integrated into Incubeta, bringing a roster of enterprise clients as well as a team of skilled consultants led by co-founders Jonathan Greene and Steven Kiger, who will join the company as part of the acquisition.

About Incubeta

Global marketing agency, Incubeta, empowers ambitious brands to harness marketing as a key driver of sustainable growth and long-term business success. With over two decades of experience and a global presence spanning 18 offices, Incubeta partners with leading brands like L’Oreal, ING, M&S, Les Mills, and Beiersdorf to transform complexity into clarity, drive innovation, prove value, and achieve measurable growth.

Through its Seamless Approach, Incubeta removes barriers that hold marketing back and unlocks its full potential. By integrating creative, media, data, and technology across platforms, partners, and teams, Incubeta delivers transformative strategies and business impact – driving growth, improving efficiency, and redefining what marketing can achieve.

More than just solving today's challenges, Incubeta empowers businesses to outperform targets, exceed expectations, and outpace competitors.



