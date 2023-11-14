The Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) are set to ground train operations nationwide from Tuesday, 14th of November in solidarity with a directive from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a statement signed on Monday by the NUR Secretary General, Comrade Segun Esan, and copies sent to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation; Commissioner of Police, NRC Police Command; and the Commandant, NSCDC, NRC Command; the workers said the decision to embark on a nationwide strike was taken after exhaustive consideration of the nation’s subsisting labour atmosphere and the uncomplimentary body language of the Federal Government on the unfortunate Owerri incident of 1st November 2023.

According to the NUR statement, “Against the subsisting backdrop of the 1st November 2023 violent physical assaults, illicit arrest and detention of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comr. Joe Ajaero and many other workers at the Imo State NLC Secretariat, Owerri, by the Imo State Police Command, the Nigeria Labour Congress has convened a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting today Monday, 13th November 2023 and after exhaustive consideration of the nation’s subsisting labour atmosphere and the uncomplimentary body language of the federal government on the unfortunate Owerri incident of 1st November, the Congress’ NEC-in-session has finally decided that the nationwide strike action as threatened by the Congress must commence.

Related PostsNo Content Available

“In effect, therefore, all the workers of Nigerian Railway are duty-bound to join the nationwide strike action from the zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November, 2023 by staying back at home and away from their offices while the NRC management and its security apparatus are enjoined to resume the spotlight to lock, secure and protect all the fixed and movable assets of the Corporation while the strike action lasts.

“All the offices, stations, workshops, and entire premises of the Corporation remain locked and inaccessible from the zero-zero hour of Tuesday, 14th November 2023 till otherwise directed by the Congress.

“This is a critical moment that we all must rise in strong and indivisible unison to salvage the credibility and integrity of the Nigerian workers who have for long been seized in the jugular by the state and its coercive instruments.

“Dare to challenge the oppressors, dare to win!”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

