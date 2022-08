Arab Finance: Sales of passenger cars in the Egyptian market fell by 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 92,621 cars during the first half (H1) of 2022, Amwal Al-Ghad reported on July 28th, citing a report the Automotive Information Council (AMIC).

In June alone, passenger car sales tumbled by 35.2% to 12,346 from 19,054 during the same month a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, sales of passenger cars declined by 26.2% to 37,089 in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 from 60,288 in Q2 2021.