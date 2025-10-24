The Senate, through its committee on Petroleum (Downstream), has expressed its readiness to address challenges confronting players in the midstream and downstream sector of the oil industry.

It will also intervene in the lingering rift between management of the Dangote Refinery and the oil sector unions, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN), and its counterpart for junior workers, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Senator representing Kano South and Chairman of the Committee, Kawu Sumaila, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the troubleshooting initiative was sequel to resolutions reached at its recent retreat and in line with its Strategic Action Work plan.

The statement reads: ” The Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum, pursuant to the resolutions of its recent Retreat and in line with its Strategic Action Work plan (Q4 2025 – Q4 2026), hereby resolves to undertake a comprehensive investigative hearing on the current challenges in the downstream petroleum sector.

“This investigative hearing has become imperative in view of—( i) The lingering concerns surrounding the operations of private refineries, government-owned refineries, and independent marketers.

(ii) Ongoing disputes involving the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and other labour stakeholders

( iii) Allegations relating to crude oil supply obligations, regulatory overlaps, labour rights disputes, transparency, and competitiveness within the sector.”

He added that the Committee is committed to providing a fair, transparent, and inclusive platform where all stakeholders—including private refinery owners, government refineries, labour unions, regulators, civil society groups, and other interested parties—will be given the opportunity to present their positions, raise concerns, and make submissions.

“The outcome of this investigative hearing will guide the Senate in reshaping the roles of the regulatory agencies in resolving the industrial disputes, understanding the future of the Nigerian downstream sector under the PIA.

” Addressing the concerns of the independent petroleum marketers.

“Addressing systemic bottlenecks in the downstream sector, strengthening legislative and oversight measures.

“Safeguarding workers’ rights while promoting industrial harmony and enhancing Nigeria’s energy security, transparency, and competitiveness,” he said.

