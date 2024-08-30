The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has expressed its disappointment over the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) decision to embark on a seven-day warning strike, despite ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to address their concerns and maintain industrial harmony.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ado Bako, the Federal Government announced its intention to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy for the duration of the strike, as stipulated by existing labour laws.

Bako emphasised that this action is not meant to undermine the legitimate concerns of medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not disrupted, which could negatively impact the public.

“This measure is not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of our medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services are not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public,” the statement read.

The resident doctors initiated the strike on Monday, citing the prolonged kidnapping of a Kaduna-based doctor, Ganiyat Popoola, who has been held captive for over eight months. The doctors are demanding her immediate release.

Bako further explained that the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, has been actively working to secure Popoola’s release, with high-level discussions and coordinated efforts currently underway.

He stated, “Over the past months, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, has been working to rescue Popoola, and high-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway.”

The ministry urged the resident doctors to return to the negotiation table, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to resolving the challenges facing the healthcare sector.

“We encourage all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table so that we can collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our healthcare sector,” the statement added.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to constructive dialogue and working with all stakeholders to find a fair and sustainable resolution.

“As always, the Ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution,” the ministry concluded.

