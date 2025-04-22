Block manufacturers under the auspices of the National Association of Blockmoulders of Nigeria ( NABMON) have called on the Federal Government to roll out practical steps to address the rising prices of cement.

The association’s President, Adesegun Banjoko, in an Easter Message on Sunday, said that the group is still waiting for that pragmatic steps on the part of government on the issue of cement prices.

“We are waiting for that pragmatic steps on the part of government on this issue of cement prices, akin to various conscious, deliberate steps taken to stabilize the Naira and petroleum prices, which has worked together as at date to be forcing down prices of commodities gradually to which we give kudos to government,” Banjoko said.

We expect no less attitude, ways and means policies to address the rising cement prices as an emergency, more so that the product has been found preferable by governments, both federal and states for the construction of our roads, which constitutes additional demand pull,” he said.

For crying out loud, the NABMON’s president urged the government to create more sources of supply of quality cement either by importation or proliferation of manufacturers.

This, he said, would bring down the ever-rising prices of cement to avert compromise and sharp practices that will in turn portend building collapse syndrome that is taking away precious lives and hard-earned resources.

“We also hereby repeat; to assist SON and other government regulatory agencies in their quality oversight functions, our NABMON’s National I.D.Card with QR Code is in circulation for identifying members who are open to trainings, workshops, seminar, etc. as different from quacks who are not so enabled,” he said.

