The Naira on Monday slightly appreciated at the official market trading at N1,483.62 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that Naira gained 37 kobo.

This represents a 0.02 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday when it traded at N1,483.99 to the dollar.

However, the volume of currency traded reduced to $161.69 on Monday down from $269.27 million recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,505 and N1,410 against the dollar.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu still paying fuel subsidy, shocking — AtikuJUST IN: Senate passes anti-doping billUPDATE: 14 trapped at collapsed mining site in NigerICT contest: Nigerian students’ big winDue process will be applied in Binance executive’s trial – FG

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

