Kenya's President William Ruto on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US.

Dr Ruto pledged to support Ukraine during the war crisis following its invasion by Russia.“You have demonstrated a lot of resilience and we know it's been difficult for the people of Ukraine, they're strong and that you have our support,” said Ruto.“As I told you my brother, we believe in a world order based on rules,” he added.

Read: Why Ruto is playing West, Russia ping-pongPresident Zelenskyy on his part thanked Kenya for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He extended an invitation to Dr Ruto to visit Ukraine.“Thank you for supporting our people and our country. I would like to invite you and your team to visit Ukraine at your convenience. We have many topics to discuss. Support in such a difficult time of war is important to us. We need to be strong and hear your voices of support," the Ukrainian leader said.

The leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of advisers.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

They further discussed steps to a possible establishment of grain hubs in Kenya.

Mr Zelenskyy informed Dr Ruto about an alternative route for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, as well as progress on creating other export routes.

Read: Weather, aborted Ukraine grain deal spell doom to EA food basketThe two leaders emphasised the importance of stable supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the East African region and security cooperation between the two states.

In his speech at the UNGA, the Ukrainian president warned Russia against "weaponising essentials like food and energy” not only against Ukraine, but against the rest of the world.“The goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our land, our people, our lives, our resources into a weapon against you, against the international rules-based order,” Zelensky told the assembled leaders.

