Following the recent nomination of Provit Chemmani as CEO Africa, based in Johannesburg, Havas announces the appointment of Alberto Canteli as executive chairman Africa, effective 1 September, in addition to his current responsibilities as chairman and CEO of Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

Alberto Canteli, newly appointed executive chairman Africa at Havas

This strategic appointment underscores Havas’ ambition to accelerate growth across the African continent, a region undergoing rapid transformation and rich with potential. With a strong track record in managing complex and diverse regions, Canteli brings both strategic vision and operational excellence to this key market. He has successfully led the deployment of Centers of Excellence in several regions worldwide, an experience that will be instrumental in accelerating our transformation and impact in Africa.

This appointment follows the recent nomination of Provit Chemmani as CEO Africa, based in Johannesburg, who will report directly to Canteli. This new leadership structure is designed to bring renewed energy to Havas’ operations and position Africa as a strategic growth driver for the group’s global ambitions.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman of Havas, stated: “Africa is not just a market of the future. It is also continent of boundless creativity and opportunity. At Havas, our expansion across the continent reflects our deep belief in the region’s potential and our commitment to building lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth.”

Alberto Canteli added: "I am extremely excited to take the lead of our business in Africa. The continent’s energy, potential, and entrepreneurial spirit are unmatched. Our mission is to grow together by empowering local voices, investing in local talent, and building enduring partnerships that shape a bold and prosperous tomorrow for our clients, our people and our shareholders, but also for society in general.”

Canteli will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Havas Nordics, Benelux, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring continuity and alignment across these critical regions for the Group.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Rambaud Delphine Maillet, Global chief communications officer head of Investor Relations charlotte.rambaud@havas.com delphine.maillet@havas.com +33 6 64 67 66 27 +33 6 80 36 18 12

Kristin Calmes, Global senior communications officer kristin.calmes@havas.com +33 6 08 40 76 27

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people operating in over 100 markets and sharing one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged.AI, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute real-time, optimised, and personalised marketing solutions at scale.

With inspired human ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building an inclusive and equitable workplace, that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talents. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).