CMA CGM has announced a new Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) of $400 per container effective August 5 on cargo originating from the United States and Canada destined for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Benin, Angola, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Congo, DRC, Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.

The new surcharge is coming barely two months after the shipping line imposed the sum of $900 per TEU (twenty equivalent unit) of containers as Peak Season Surcharge on cargoes coming through it from China to Nigeria.

The French shipping company also announced the implementation of a separate surcharge of €400 per container on cargo originating from North Europe (including the Baltic and Scandinavia), GB£300 per container from the United Kingdom and $400 per container from West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Adriatic, Morocco, North Africa and the Black Sea, and destined for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Benin, Angola, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Congo, DRC, Namibia and Equatorial Guinea.

This surcharge, which comes into effect on August 1, 2024 (loading date), is applicable to dry and reefer cargo.

The Marseille-based container carrier also applied a surcharge of $200 per 20ft container on shipments from all Middle East Gulf and Pakistan ports to South Africa effective July 20.

The container carrier said the surcharge will be applied until further notice.

