With almost 47% growth in recent years, FlySafair is still adding to its portfolio with exciting new destinations for African travellers.

FlySafair continues to offer increasing convenience for travellers across the continent with steady, considered growth in the areas of business and leisure travel. This is particularly significant as the festive season approaches with its high demand for airline seats on domestic flights in South Africa.

The airline has recently added an important new destination to its offering, with four others set to take off soon.

This helps alleviate the crunch for travellers at this busy time and will help contribute to the continuing revitalisation of a flagging tourism industry.

Cape Town to George revisited

FlySafair is revisiting its Cape Town to George route this month. As of 8 September, passengers can book FlySafair flights between Cape Town and George three days a week. FA190 will depart from the Mother City to George every Thursday and Friday at 14h35, returning at 16h10. On Sundays, FA192 leaves Cape Town at 10h00 to return at 11h35.

According to Travel News, 94% of George Airport arrivals hail from Johannesburg and Cape Town, with only one airline operating on this route currently. According to Kirby Gordon, this new route helps maximise FlySafair’s Western Cape operations, by better utilising extra aircraft and crew based in Cape Town.

At the same time, these additional flights provide a much-needed alternative for almost 500,000 two-way passengers currently utilising George Airport.

Daily flights to Harare

South Africa is one of Harare’s most important trading partners, with 75% of Zimbabwe’s total exports finding their way south. Approximately 40% of Zimbabwe’s total imports also arrive via South Africa.

FlySafair’s new Johannesburg-Harare route will do much to enhance and streamline this reciprocal relationship. From 2 October 2023, the airline will offer daily flights between these two destinations.

Flight FA 750 departs from OR Tambo at 07h20 daily, and Flight FA751 leaves Harare at 10h00.

Four weekly flights to Livingstone

Livingstone is a vital touchpoint for travellers to the world-renowned Victoria Falls, but it’s also a gateway to Zambia, which is an important trade partner with South Africa when it comes to mineral exports to South Africa.

FlySafair’s new route to this hub will commence on 2 October, with four flights offered weekly. Passengers can book flights between Livingstone and Johannesburg on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Daily flights times are 12h40 for flight FA752 out of Johannesburg and flight FA753 leaving Livingstone at 15h25.

Victoria Falls flights taking off in October 2023

With over a million visitors every year, Victoria Falls is a bucket-list destination for many travellers to Africa.

FlySafair’s additional flights between this destination and Johannesburg ensure increased convenience for tourists who would like to include South Africa in their trip; as well as local travellers wanting to explore this World Heritage site.

Tourism aside, Victoria Falls is also a growing economic hub, home to Zimbabwe’s second stock exchange, and part of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone which operates outside the jurisdiction of the local economy.

The airline’s new route between OR Tambo International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport will operate three times weekly from 3 October 2023.

Flight FA754 will depart Johannesburg at 12h35 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while flight FA755 travels from Victoria Falls at 15h20 on the same days.

Maputo is also on the cards for October

Finally, FlySafair will launch a new route between Johannesburg and Maputo on 5 October 2023.

Mozambique has always been part of an important trade corridor in Africa, and South Africa is currently its largest trading partner. Additional flights to this destination can only help cement these ties.

FlySafair’s new flights depart four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight FA 758 departs from OR Tambo at 18h20 on these days, while FA 759 departs Maputo at 20h30.

Currently, ticket prices on FlySafair are set to compete favourably with the two existing carriers offering this route, Airlink and Mozambique Airlines.

Business travel gets back on track in South Africa

These new destinations increase FlySafair’s regional offering to six in total. According to CMO Kirby Gordon, this additional capacity can only help bring intra-African flight prices down due to competition.

In this way, FlySafair continues to help grow African tourism and expedite its road to recovery, both at home and abroad.

