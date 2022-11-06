Cairo - The 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) kicked off on Sunday in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Taking place during 6-18 November 2022, the global summit comes amidst a period of global disruption and crisis with the aim of discussing ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.

The international event is set to witness participation from around the world, with over 35,000 people registered to attend representing governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society groups along with some 90 heads of state.

COP27 represents an opportunity to consider the impacts of climate change and showcase unity against an existential threat that can be overcome through effective implementation and concerted action.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).