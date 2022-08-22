Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welcomed President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at El Alamein International Airport today, according to an official statement by the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency on August 21st.

The two presidents have discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to reinforce strategic partnership between the two countries in the economic fields that support achieving sustainable development.

They also exchanged opinions on a number of international issues, along with regional security and the current situation in the Arab World.

