An outbreak of Hemorrhagic Septicaemia, a severe animal disease, has reportedly killed over 1,000 cows in Taraba State.

The disease, which originated in Gembu within the Sardauna Local Government Area, is now feared to have spread to parts of Gashaka Local Government Area, bordering Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Speaking at the weekend, Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture, Dr. Aminu Suleiman Mohammed, stated that the ministry has activated state-wide surveillance.

All Divisional Veterinary Officers (DVO) have been mobilised to respond proactively.

Dr. Mohammed said, “The Adamawa State Government has intensified surveillance and monitoring across local governments bordering Taraba State following the suspected outbreak of Hemorrhagic Septicaemia, which is believed to have caused the death of over 1,000 cows in Sardauna Local Government Area.”

“With the suspected cases in Gembu extending to other local government areas of Taraba State, the Ministry has summoned all DVOs to double their efforts and conduct close examinations to prevent the disease from spreading to Adamawa State.”

Dr. Mohammed noted that while awaiting confirmation from the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Laboratory in Vom, Plateau State, mass vaccination is underway in Taraba State.

Hemorrhagic Septicaemia is a bacterial disease that primarily affects cattle, buffaloes, goats and pigs. Symptoms include high fever, swelling (especially in the neck), depression, and difficulty in breathing.

According to Dr. Mohammed, the disease can cause death within 24 hours of onset.

