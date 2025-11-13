The French government, through the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of France, and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), has relaunched Création Africa, a mentorship and incubation programme aimed at supporting cultural entrepreneurs in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the cultural and creative industries (CCI) by offering mentorship, training, and access to funding and networks. It focuses on entrepreneurs ready to grow their businesses through structured support and investment opportunities.

Applications are open to residents of the three countries who are over 18 and active in the CCI sector. From the entries, 50 entrepreneurs will be selected to take part in a seven-week mentorship programme beginning in February 2026. The programme is designed to help refine business models and improve access to professional guidance.

After completing the mentorship phase, participants will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to a panel of judges. Fifteen finalists will then advance to a six-month incubation phase from April to October 2026, which includes access to investors, business networks, strategic guidance, and financial support.

French Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, David Martinon, said the programme promotes collaboration and innovation within the creative economy. “Création Africa empowers creative entrepreneurs from South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi to grow, innovate and collaborate. Through this programme, France supports cultural and creative industries as they contribute to sustainable growth and job creation,” he said.

The CCI sector includes visual and performing arts, film and television, craft and design, architecture, fashion, gaming, animation, digital media, and cultural heritage.

In South Africa, the incubator UVU Africa has been appointed to manage the mentorship and incubation phases. The organisation has more than 25 years of experience supporting startups and scaling local businesses.

