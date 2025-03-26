With excitement building, the retail team at Vuka Group have just revealed the highly anticipated preliminary agenda for Converge Africa 2025, taking place at the CTICC in Cape Town from 6-8 May 2025.

As the leading platform for Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem, this year’s event will bring together industry leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, fintech and payments, digital security, and fulfilment, to explore the future of connected commerce.

Under the theme "Building Africa’s Digital Commerce Ecosystem: The Connected Journey," attendees can expect insightful keynotes, hands-on workshops, and expert-led panel discussions focused on driving efficiency, security, and customer engagement in the digital landscape.

Attendees can look forward to a preliminary agenda that is a diverse and dynamic program outlining sessions that tackle paramount industry challenges. These topics will be discussed by expert speakers from leading brands, offering insights and expertise to help attendees tackle Africa’s evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

This preliminary reveal is not just about what's to come but about laying the groundwork for collaboration and innovation for the very future of e-Commerce in Africa. Attendees will gain early insights into the directions the conference will take, allowing them to prepare for a transformative experience that could shape their strategies for years to come.

Explore the preliminary agenda: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1-j9QDWh9TJCDtMoYel829Aewv4c

Below we feature a sneak-peak at some topics, along with expert speakers:

Human-centric cybersecurity: Designing systems with user experience in mind

Speakers:



- Grant Hughes, founding president, ISC2 Cape Town Chapter



- Samantha Rule, head of information and Cyber Security, Ninety



- Jade Kieswetter, IT risk and security manager, RFG Foods



- Asterico Adams, head of information technology operations, DirectAxis



- Dylan Adriaans, head office of CIO, Astron Energy

Striking the right chord: Building a winning omnichannel strategy

Speakers:



- Bunmi Cynthia Adeleye, chief strategy officer, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria



- Adebayo Adedeji, group chief executive office, Wakanow

The future of influencer marketing: Authentic voices and the rise of nano-influencers

Speakers:



- Janine George, chief product and marketing officer, Carrol Boyes



- Khensani Nobanda, group executive: marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank



- Jessy Severins, group director: AdTech & MarTech, Jumia Group

Vision 2025: P2P payment innovations

Speakers:



- Tendai Tizirai, head of expansion, Mukuru



- Simon Just, head of payments, Standard Bank



- Chris Zietsman, merchant commerce head, Capitec Bank

Sustainability: Delivering clean and green

Speakers:



- Charles Brewer, group chief executive officer, Pos Malaysia Berhad



- Gautam Kumar, CEO and co-founder, FarEye

