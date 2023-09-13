The Innovator Trust has announced the eighth instalment of the Women in Tech (Wit) Appreciation Experience, a women in technology platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women ICT small business entrepreneurs.

Set to take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023 at the Vodacom World venue in Midrand. Wit 2023 will recognise and award the outstanding achievements of female-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector of South Africa.

This year, the unique event calls on women from all corners of the tech world to unite and join the Shevolution movement, envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women but where women power technology.

A brainchild of the Innovator Trust, the Shevolution message presents a challenge to women and society at large, to harnesses the power of technology as a mechanism for driving gender equality, economic freedom and innovation for African women through entrepreneurship.

Addressing the key issues of the underrepresentation of women in technology and the economy, as well as seeking to write a new narrative about the role and potential of the African woman in the modern age, the Wit event provides a one-day programme of robust conversation, insightful keynotes and curated activities to celebrate the diversity of women and challenge the status quo.

The event will take place in hybrid format with a live audience of invited guests as well virtually, encouraging viewers from across the world to tune in via live stream.

Virtual registrations open 16 September 2023 and close on 16 November 2023.

