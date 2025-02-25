As we look to the future of agriculture in South Africa and the broader African continent, several key themes have emerged, especially following the latest State of the Nation Address (Sona). Louis Strydom, sales and marketing director at Omnia Holdings, shared his insights during a panel discussion at the Argus Fertilizer Africa Conference held from 10 to 12 February 2025 at the Westin Cape Town.

Louis Strydom, Sales and Marketing Director, Omnia Holdings

In this interview, Strydom elaborates on how the agricultural sector can tackle challenges such as improving nutrient efficiency in rural areas, overcoming barriers to speciality fertilisers, and advancing sustainable farming technologies.

Given the Sona’s emphasis on rural development, how can the agricultural sector improve nutrient use efficiency in rural areas with limited infrastructure, and how is Omnia contributing to these efforts?

Improving nutrient use efficiency in rural areas requires better education, access to appropriate technology, and strategic partnerships.

Omnia is focused on developing products that are tailored for these environments, particularly fertilisers that are cost-effective yet effective for smaller, rural operations. We also invest in training programmes that teach farmers the best practices for fertiliser application, so they’re not just relying on the right products but are applying them efficiently to optimise yields.

We also collaborate with local agricultural cooperatives and stakeholders to ensure we’re addressing the real challenges that farmers in rural areas face.

What do you see as the biggest barriers to the adoption of speciality fertilisers in Africa, and how can the sector, beyond Omnia, work together to overcome these challenges?

One of the main barriers to the adoption of speciality fertilisers in Africa is the lack of awareness and understanding among farmers of the benefits these fertilisers offer. In many parts of the continent, farmers are still relying on traditional, broad-spectrum fertilisers, and the idea of using specialized, more expensive products can seem like a risk.

Cost is also a major consideration—speciality fertilisers are often more expensive, and this can be prohibitive, especially for smaller-scale farmers.

The sector as a whole needs to invest more in education and awareness campaigns to demonstrate the long-term value of speciality fertilisers. This includes working with local agricultural extension services, government bodies, and industry players to make these products more accessible and affordable.

Infrastructure remains a significant hurdle in Africa. How can the sector improve fertiliser accessibility, and what role can companies like Omnia play in addressing these logistical barriers?

Infrastructure challenges, such as poor road networks and limited storage capacity, are significant barriers to fertiliser accessibility in many parts of Africa. Companies like Omnia play a key role by investing in regional distribution centres, ensuring that we can deliver products to more remote areas.

We also explore alternative delivery systems, such as partnering with local businesses to distribute fertilisers more effectively. Improving the accessibility of fertilisers also requires ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance infrastructure, streamline supply chains, and ensure that fertilisers reach farmers in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Comparing speciality fertiliser demand in LATAM and Africa, what lessons can Africa learn from LATAM’s experiences, and how can the agricultural sector drive adoption and productivity improvements?

Latin America has had a significant increase in the adoption of speciality fertilisers, and one of the key factors has been the availability of education and support for farmers. In many countries in LATAM, there has been a concerted effort to train farmers in best practices for fertiliser application and to demonstrate the economic benefits of investing in speciality products.

Africa can certainly learn from these examples by focusing more on education, improving access to technical support, and emphasising the long-term value that these products bring. The agricultural sector needs to foster greater collaboration between governments, private companies, and farmers to ensure that productivity improvements are not just theoretical but are being realised on the ground.

Innovation is crucial, as mentioned in the Sona. What role should the agricultural sector play in advancing sustainable farming technologies, and how is Omnia contributing to this innovation?

The agricultural sector plays a pivotal role in driving sustainability, and innovation is at the heart of this transformation.

Omnia is actively involved in developing sustainable farming technologies, from precision agriculture tools to more eco-friendly fertilisers. For example, we’re focused on creating products that reduce the environmental impact of fertiliser use by making them more efficient and reducing nutrient runoff.

We also invest in research and development to come up with new solutions that help farmers grow more with less. Collaboration with industry peers, governments, and research institutions is key to ensuring that sustainable farming technologies are widely adopted and implemented.

As international export markets grow, how can the African agricultural sector meet global standards for sustainability and nutrient management, and how can Omnia support these efforts?

As African agricultural exports grow, meeting international sustainability and nutrient management standards will be essential. Omnia is already working with farmers to help them adopt practices that align with these global standards.

This includes providing fertilisers that meet stringent sustainability criteria and offering guidance on how to implement nutrient management practices that improve soil health and reduce environmental impact.

We also support farmers in adopting certification programs that demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, which can help them access more international markets. There’s a lot of work to be done, but Omnia is committed to helping farmers achieve these standards through innovation and education.

The land reform and tenure issues raised in the Sona, what advice do you have for the sector on addressing these challenges, and how is Omnia supporting sustainable practices in this context?

Land reform and tenure issues are complex, and the agricultural sector needs to be proactive in addressing them. Companies like Omnia, for example, need to be supportive of policies that encourage equitable access to land while ensuring that land is used productively and sustainably.

From a practical standpoint, farmers need secure land tenure to make long-term investments in their land, including in fertiliser and other inputs. Omnia is working to ensure that we provide sustainable products that help farmers improve their land’s productivity, regardless of their tenure situation.

We’re also advocating for policies that support sustainable land use and that promote access to financing for farmers looking to invest in improving their land.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

