DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring of Emirates Investment Authority with UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed al Nahyan as its head, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister and UAE's vice president as well, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

