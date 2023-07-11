Tunisia - Foreign direct investments (FDI) attracted to Tunisia in 2022 reached $713 million (approximately 2,200.67 million dinars), compared to $660 million (approximately 2,037.09 million dinars) in 2021, making an 8% increase, according to the World Investment Report published on July 5 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Despite this rise in FDI, Tunisia has not yet managed to reach pre-COVID-19 levels, which stood at $845 million (approximately 2,608.09 million dinars) in 2019.

In North Africa and across the continent, Egypt has achieved the best performance. The country witnessed its FDI more than double to reach $11 billion in 2022, attributed to increased cross-border sales of mergers and acquisitions.

With $15 billion, North Africa has been the region that attracted the highest FDI inflows on the continent in 2022, showing a 58% increase compared to 2021.



// FDI to Africa dropped to $45 billion in 2022 //



According to UNCTAD, foreign direct investment flows to Africa dropped to $45 billion in 2022, compared to the record high of $80 billion reached in 2021. They accounted for 3.5% of global FDI.

The number of new project announcements increased by 39% to reach 766.

Six out of the 15 major Greenfield investment megaprojects (with a value exceeding $10 billion) announced in 2022 were located in Africa.

As per the same source, the largest increase in fully new project announcements was in the energy and gas supply sector (reaching $120 billion in 2022, compared to $24 billion in 2021).

The value of projects in the construction and extractive industries also increased, reaching $24 billion and $21 billion respectively.

The information and communication sector recorded the highest number of projects.

In 2022, international project financing operations destined for the continent recorded a 47% decrease in value ($74 billion, compared to $140 billion in 2021), but a 15% increase in the number of projects.

European investors remain by far the largest holders of FDI stocks in Africa, led by the United Kingdom ($60 billion), France ($54 billion), and the Netherlands ($54 billion).

