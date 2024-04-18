Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has opened registration for its fourth edition of the Investment Immersion Program (IIP) as of April 17, 2024, for six weeks.



The program, according to a SAMA press release, is an apprenticeship that aims to employ and develop local investment professionals.

It comprises a series of academic courses and an intensive practical training in different investment fields. It is designed and developed in partnership with Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania one of the leading business schools in the US -- and a number of major global banks and asset managers in order to provide participants with the relevant exposure.



The program offers an advanced technical course, on-the-job training with international banks and assets management companies, and job-rotation in the investment deputyship at the Saudi Central Bank under the supervision of experts in asset management and global financial markets.



Participants will be offered a range of continuous development programs to enhance their technical investment skills, and will receive a set of distinctive employment benefits.



The program targets Saudi nationals with a bachelor or master degree in finance, accounting, economics, statistics, or business-related majors from Saudi or accredited international universities with a grade of no less than equivalent to 3/4 or above. Other requirements include English proficiency, an age limit of 27, and passing behavioral and technical tests and interviews.



Candidates interested in the Investment Immersion Program may submit their applications through the link: https://careers.sama.gov.sa/job-invite/1142/