Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Tuesday it has signed a financing agreement to raise a term loan of up to $5 billion from a syndicate of nine international lenders that will be covered by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE).

The financing carries a tenor of 13 years and will initially be sized at $3 billion, with an option to increase to $5 billion.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)