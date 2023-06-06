BAGHDAD — Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari has announced the signing of a contract to establish a huge investment project near Baghdad International Airport.



The ambassador said the huge investment project is worth $1 billion under the name of “Baghdad Avenue”, and it will be located in the Al-Rafil area near the airport.



Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ambassador clarified that the huge project is going to be the largest mall in Iraq, which will be a distinguished project for Iraqis.



Baghdad Avenue will include cafes, restaurants with large areas, in addition to commercial offices for the biggest Iraqi companies.



Moreover, Baghdad Avenue will also include 4,000 residential apartments and 2,500 residential villas.



Al-Shammari said that the Saudi-Iraqi relations are witnessing a great phase.



“Today, we have begun reaping the relations’ true fruits through the visit of the King Salman Medical Center team to Baghdad,” he said.



He noted that the visit is considered the first specialized and practical visit, through which, the exchange of experiences between the best skilled doctors in Saudi Arabia, and the best doctors in Iraq is being witnessed — the experiences are in the fields and subspecialties. “This is the first fruit,” he added.



The ambassador noted that upcoming visits will witness economic and cultural meetings.



“We promise our Iraqi brothers that the upcoming stage will witness a great momentum in the activities that take place between Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” he said.



He added that “It will also be a distinguished stage for investing, which comes within the efforts of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and his directives.”

