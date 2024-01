DUBAI - Abu Dhabi's IHC said on Wednesday that assets being transferred into newly formed 2PointZero will come from Royal Group, its major shareholder.

The company will own 87% of 2PointZero, IHC said in response to questions from Reuters.

IHC did not state who will own the remaining 13%.

Royal Group owns about 61% of IHC.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)