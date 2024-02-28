Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala has signed an MoU with South Korea's Woori Venture Partners to explore global investment opportunities.

“We look forward to working with them to unlock investment opportunities in key markets around the world," said Hani Barhoush, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital.

Earlier this week, Mubadala Investment Company struck a partnership agreement with Goldman Sachs to invest in private credit deals across Asia-Pacific, with specific focus on India.

Mubadala Capital manages about $22 billion across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors.

Woori Venture Partners, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, a South Korean financial group.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

