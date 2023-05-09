India is seeking investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala in several areas, including renewable and digital sectors, said Secretary in India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The official was in the UAE and held meetings with the senior officials of the two Abu Dhabi entities, the government-run Press Trust of India reported.

In April, Mubadala Investment Co. and Canadian pension investment manager British Columbia Investment Management Corporation invested in Cube Highways Trust, an infrastructure investment trust in India.

Elsewhere, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the value of bilateral non-oil trade between the two nations reached $45.5 billion in the first 11 months of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a 6.9% increase year-on-year.

He stated that bilateral trade surged ahead in Q1, 2023, climbing 24.7% on the previous quarter, with UAE non-oil exports to India rising 33%.

