AXA IM Alts, a French alternative investment management firm, has chosen the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to open its first office in the Middle East, in a bid to expand its regional footprint.

With $200 million of assets under management (AUM), AXA IM Alts has been granted its financial services permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to establish a category 4 license firm within ADGM.

Ammar Bukhamsin has been appointed to lead the local office and co-head MENA Client Group alongside AXA-alum François Boissin, who will be based in Paris. Additionally, Bukhamsin, with previous roles at Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Citi, will serve as the Senior Executive Officer of AXA IM Middle East.

The Abu Dhabi office will be primarily focused on capital raising across AXA IM Alts’ private and alternative assets range.

