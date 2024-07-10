BEIJING - The mayor of Beijing, in a meeting with the president of the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia, said he hopes the fund will further expand its business in the capital, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Beijing Daily, Yin Yong said he hopes the fund will guide bilateral investments from companies of both countries, hoping to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the industrial investment, green development, and energy transition sectors.

