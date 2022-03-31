Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ said on Thursday it signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the fresh fruit company, Unifrutti Group.

In a statement the company did not disclose either the size or the value of the stake.

Gil Adotifi, Executive Director of the Food and Agriculture Portfolio at ADQ, said the strategic investment will help accelerate Unifrutti’s next phase of growth and build on its strong position as a leader in the global fresh produce sector.

ADQ’s food and agriculture portfolio currently includes investments in Louis Dreyfus Company, Abu Dhabi-based agtech company Silal, and the Agthia Group.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@refinitiv.com