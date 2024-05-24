With around $1.6 trillion of assets under management (AUM) gathered in Abu Dhabi for the second edition of the UAE-France Investors Meetup hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This exclusive gathering, led by Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, is designed to foster partnerships between the two nations through dialogues on investment opportunities and areas of collaboration within UAE-French financial landscape.

In line with the UAE’s commitment to developing international cooperation through collaboration with partner countries, this meeting, held in the presence of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Investment Company, served as a vital platform for strengthening economic and financial ties between the UAE and France, building on long-standing bilateral strategic relations. In his opening remarks, he commented on the historic and broad economic ties, as foundations for France and the Emirates to significantly expand their investment ties across future industries and new value chains.

New avenues

This year's event also witnessed active participation from the UAE and France, facilitating discussions on opportunities, exploring new avenues for collaboration in key sectors, and enhancing mutual understanding of both financial landscapes.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADGM, said: “We welcome Bruno Le Maire and the French delegation. The partnership between France and the UAE has strengthened over the years, with trade contributing to the growth and economic diversification of both nations. These meetups are crucial for discussing the evolution of economic systems and rethinking cross-border trade and investments. Abu Dhabi has played a pivotal role in facilitating these important dialogues, providing a platform for informed discussions and strategic partnerships.

“By hosting events like the annual Investor Meetup, we emphasise our commitment to fostering international cooperation and driving economic growth. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with France and exploring new avenues for collaboration that will benefit both our countries.”

New stage

Le Maire said: “France and the UAE have never ceased to strengthen their relationship. Today marks a new stage in the deepening of our economic and financial ties. The format of this meeting is a success: it enables us to diversify and broaden our cooperation, drawing on the diversity of each other's resources and capabilities to support the ambitions of our two countries.”

Bertrand Rambaud, Chairman of France Invest, said: “As the leading private capital industry in the EU, deepening our ties with the fast-growing financial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi is a key priority. The region offers a wide range of opportunities for GPs and portfolio companies. We were delighted to exchange with stakeholders and policymakers with the full support of French and Abu Dhabi authorities.”

Additionally, this year’s event reiterated a successful format, offering participants the opportunity to pre-select the best-performing French private equity funds for tailored 15-minute speed dating sessions. Through these bespoke encounters and informal meetings, attendees had the chance to engage directly with key executives, fostering meaningful connections and exploring potential avenues for collaboration.

Unique opportunity

The UAE-France Investors Meetup represented a unique opportunity for stakeholders in both countries to forge strategic alliances, identify new opportunities, and drive mutual growth. As the event returns to ADGM, it reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial hub and underscores the enduring strength of the Franco-Emirati partnership.

Along with the French minister, the French delegation to Abu Dhabi included high level representatives from top-tier French asset management companies.

