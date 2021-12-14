The UAE and Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of global remittance inflows to Pakistan in November 2021, according to data from the country’s central bank.

Pakistan-bound money transfers from Saudi Arabia during the month reached a total of $590 million, the highest among the source markets. This was closely followed by the UAE, with transactions worth $452.5 million, as well as the United Kingdom ($305.8 million) and the United States ($237.8 million).

Overall, inflows to the Asian country reached $2.4 billion, up by 0.6 percent compared to a year earlier, but down by 6.6 percent compared to the previous month, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

Pakistan is one of the biggest sources of migrant labour in several expat destinations, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“With $2.4 billion of inflows during November 2021, workers’ remittances continued their strong streak of remaining above $2 billion since June 2020,” the central bank said.

