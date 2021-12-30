Money sent out of Saudi Arabia by foreign workers fell to SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) in November, the lowest since July of this year, data by the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

In a sign that foreigners are sending less money to their home countries, the monthly drop in the indicator was 3.7 percent, following a slight growth of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

In annual terms, transfers changed slightly in November, edging up by 0.8 percent, the bank said.

In 2021, the highest level of transfers from non-natives was recorded in March, valued at SR14 billion.