PHOTO
The company will use this to expand in the aforementioned regions, as well as drive technological innovation in the global logistics industry and its platforms, Entrepreneur India reported.
Founded in 2015, Shipsy, serves more than 160 customers across the globe. It established its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2021.
The round was co-led by venture capital firms, A91 Partners and Z3 Partners, along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.