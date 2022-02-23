The company will use this to expand in the aforementioned regions, as well as drive technological innovation in the global logistics industry and its platforms, Entrepreneur India reported.

Founded in 2015, Shipsy, serves more than 160 customers across the globe. It established its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2021.

The round was co-led by venture capital firms, A91 Partners and Z3 Partners, along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.