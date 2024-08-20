Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has marked a 8.7% surge in shareholders' returns since the launch of its Vision Realisation Program (VRP) 2021-2025. “Significant strides were made toward Vision 2030 objectives through strategic investments, economic diversification and focus on quality of life,” PIF governor Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan said in the wealth fund’s annual report.

Here are the key takeaways from the wealth fund’s financial report:

- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) revealed a 29% year-on-year increase in Assets under Management (AuM), reaching 2.87 trillion ($765 billion) at the end of 2023. AuM rose further to $925 billion by July 2024

- Total AuM for PIF’s international pools and programmes reached SAR 586 billion in 2023, an increase of 14.3% compared to the previous year

- PIF’s International Diversified Pool (IDP) and the International Capital Markets Program grew total AuM across its portfolio to SAR 190 billion

- Total net cash returns for both Saudi Sector Development (SSD) and Saudi Equity Holdings (SEH) pools reached SAR 42 billion for 2023

- The sixth largest sovereign wealth fund (SWF) in the world now has a portfolio of more than 200 companies across the MENA region

Key milestones in 2003 include:

The launch of Diriyah Company as the fifth giga-project

The announcement of Riyadh Air, a new national airline to launch in 2025

The creation of pharmaceutical investment company Lifera

A joint venture with Ma’aden to create Manara Minerals for mining exploration and investments

The launch of New Murabba Development Company to develop downtown Riyadh

The launch of Al Balad Development Company to develop historic Jeddah district of Al Balad

- The SWF raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance and $3.5 billion via its inaugural sukuk issuance in 2023

- PIF has set an annual average investment of SAR 150 billion ($40 billion) in the local Saudi economy

- The fund has set a target to double the size of its assets to more than SAR 4 trillion by 2025, driving PIF and its subsidiaries’ contribution to non-oil GDP to a cumulative SAR 1.2 trillion

- PIF created over 763,000 direct and indirect jobs as of Q1 2024

