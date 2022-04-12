Dubai-based venture capital firm BECO Capital has led a $2 million pre-seed funding round for New York-based clean water technology company Wisewell.

The sustainability-driven company recently announced the close of the funding, bringing the total funds raised to $2.6 million to date.

BECO has invested in more than 30 start-ups, including all three of the unicorns in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Wisewell seeks to tap into the growing market for water purifiers through its installation-free machine that can turn tap water into high-quality drinking water. It allows consumers to track water quality and cost savings through an app.

The global market for water purifiers is expected to increase from $52.4 billion in 2020 to $90.1 billion by 2025.

