ABU DHABI - Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), met Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, to discuss ways to strengthen relations between the UAE and Costa Rica in various fields.

During the meeting which was held as part of the World Government Summit, the two sides emphasised the importance of collaboration on climate issues in light of the UAE playing the host of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November.

Al Suwaidi stressed ADFD’s keenness to expand cooperation with Costa Rica in the development and economic sectors as he underscored the Fund’s role in supporting the developing countries in their effort to achieve their economic ambitions.

He also highlighted the contributions of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office towards promoting the national economy and supporting the UAE’s export sector.

Tinoco thanked the UAE and ADFD for their efforts in supporting economic and development programmes globally, which have contributed to improving the quality of life and economic growth in various countries. He expressed Costa Rica's interest in strengthening its relations with the UAE and exploring development and investment opportunities through ADFD's competitive financing solutions offered by ADEX, which would support the national economy and achieve the mutual interests of both nations.