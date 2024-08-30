Brookfield Asset Management is reportedly in talks with several wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. (ADQ), to join a bid to acquire Spanish blood-plasma company Grifols SA.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, along with Singapore’s GIC Pte. are among the investors Brookfield has held discussions with, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. No agreement has been reached with any of the funds, they said.

Last week, Reuters reported the Canadian fund Brookfield was in talks with banks as well to potentially take the company private. Grifols said last month it would study a preliminary offer presented by Brookfield and the Grifols founding family, which holds a stake of around 30% in the company, for a possible joint takeover bid with the intent to de-list Grifols.

Any proposal could give the company an equity value of around €8 billion ($8.9 billion), Bloomberg reported.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com